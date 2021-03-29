CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CuriosityStream in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.