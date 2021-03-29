Curis, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Curis in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Curis stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $671.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth about $3,481,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $2,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

