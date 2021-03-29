Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Capitalization Tops $855.75 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $3.29 or 0.00005706 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $855.75 million and approximately $442.71 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.72 or 0.00624038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,463,957,403 coins and its circulating supply is 260,188,880 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

