CUTcoin Achieves Market Cap of $33.07 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and $2,938.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00248341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002753 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014653 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 136,841,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,841,680 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

