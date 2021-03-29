CVCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $135,503.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $135,503.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 59.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.