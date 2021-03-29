CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.15% of CVR Energy worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

