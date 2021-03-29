CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Sells $20,225,674.50 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,093,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1,026.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 272,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

