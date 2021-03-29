CyberMiles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.09 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $25.25 million and $19.09 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00338660 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.10 or 0.99996325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00094669 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001172 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

