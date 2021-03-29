Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Short Interest Up 101.7% in March

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the February 28th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLXPF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cybin stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. 406,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,817. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

