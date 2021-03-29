DAD (DAD) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $42.16 million and $1.68 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.01 or 0.00626117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

