Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 3.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 14,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,844,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,120 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

