Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMTGF)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

