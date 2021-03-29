Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Research Coverage Started at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Fearnley Fonds’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE DAC traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.14. 17,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,423. Danaos has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

