Danone S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Danone in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue cut shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Danone has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.