DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $115.09 million and $3.99 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $7.02 or 0.00012134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00217659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.46 or 0.00936210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029516 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.