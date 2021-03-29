Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.85.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $149.12. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

