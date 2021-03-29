Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 138.0% in March

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the February 28th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,053,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATDS opened at $0.01 on Monday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; and ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks.

