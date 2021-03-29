Datacoin (DTC) Market Cap Hits $22,851.03

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Datacoin has a market cap of $22,851.03 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015249 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

