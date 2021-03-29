Datacoin Trading Up 1.1% This Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $23,072.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datacoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014903 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

