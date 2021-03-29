Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $125,825.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00628811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024235 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

