Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Datum has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $117,981.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.