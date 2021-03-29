DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 50.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $556,258.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00049658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.00334413 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.83 or 1.00074692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00105712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

