DAV Coin (DAV) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00050960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.00347486 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,469.23 or 1.00088376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001211 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

