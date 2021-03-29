David Eugene Russell Sells 265,014 Shares of Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VZIO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,130. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Get Vizio alerts:

Vizio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vizio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.