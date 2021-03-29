David M. Mott Buys 28,231 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,948. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $758.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $11,335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.