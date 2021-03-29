Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Cap of $40.98 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and $1.36 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029592 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,601,333 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

