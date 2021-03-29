DB Crude Oil Long ETN (NYSEARCA:OLO) CTO Sells $7,799,552.13 in Stock

DB Crude Oil Long ETN (NYSEARCA:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of DB Crude Oil Long ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $7,799,552.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,819. DB Crude Oil Long ETN has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

