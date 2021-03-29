DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 493,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 210.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 293,920 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,280,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

