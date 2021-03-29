DEAPcoin Price Tops $0.0088 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $813,331.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00627638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

