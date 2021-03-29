DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $540,967.92 and approximately $2,679.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.17 or 0.00616932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

