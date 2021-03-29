Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 7.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,259. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.97 and a 200-day moving average of $276.49. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

