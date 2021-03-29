Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $372.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

