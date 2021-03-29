Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFMTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

