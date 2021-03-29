Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DFMTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.59.
About Defense Metals
