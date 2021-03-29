DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $482,014.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00004726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $482,014.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00058733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00220094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.51 or 0.00941957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029495 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,954,061 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

