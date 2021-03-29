Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366,752 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dell Technologies worth $126,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 716,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 126,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $88.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $91.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

