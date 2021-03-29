DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00076582 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002396 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

