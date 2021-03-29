DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the February 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.8 days.

Shares of DNACF remained flat at $$19.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. DeNA has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

DNACF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

