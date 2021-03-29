Dent (DENT) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Dent has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $134.77 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,201,901,324 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

