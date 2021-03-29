Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.34

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $365,960.90 and $971,966.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 108.3% higher against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00079347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

