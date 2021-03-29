Dero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $679,890.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $36.43 million and $679,890.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.49 or 0.00006032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,883.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.93 or 0.03050857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00337902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.28 or 0.00902296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.26 or 0.00411623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00353324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00252781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

