Desjardins Weighs in on Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alithya Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

