Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.