Dether Market Cap Hits $2.38 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Dether has a market cap of $2.38 million and $84,484.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00628695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

