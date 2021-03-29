Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 205

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Shares of M&G stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 204.70 ($2.67). The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.55. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

