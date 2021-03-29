Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,805. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

