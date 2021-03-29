Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:DIISY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.