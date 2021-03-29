Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.58. 211,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,838. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

