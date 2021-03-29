Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.58. 211,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,838. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
