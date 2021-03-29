Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.00 ($8.24) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.30 ($8.59).

Shares of ETR LHA traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting €10.94 ($12.86). 2,679,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

