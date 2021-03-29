Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

DPW traded up €0.58 ($0.68) on Monday, reaching €45.56 ($53.60). 1,863,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

