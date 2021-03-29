Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.33

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 307597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.